All Eyes On First Maharashtra Cabinet Meeting Today After Induction Of NCP Ministers | PTI

Following the recent induction of Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ministers into the cabinet, the first cabinet meeting will be held today at 12 noon at Mantralaya, the state secretariat. It is noteworthy that the newly appointed NCP ministers are yet to be allotted portfolios, making this cabinet meeting particularly significant. The meeting is anticipated to address the allocation of portfolios and the division of responsibilities among the newly inducted ministers.

Ajit Pawar's Coup on NCP

NCP leader Ajit Pawar on Sunday, July 2, joined hands with BJP and Eknath Shinde led Shiv Sena and was inducted in the government as second Deputy Chief Minister. This will be his third stint in the post.

He was backed by one of the working president of the party and Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel and those of the ranks like Chhagan Bhujbal, Hasan Mushrif, and others who had always backed Sharad Pawar.

After his oath-taking ceremony he claimed that he had support from all the legislators from the party but Sharad Pawar claimed that he had no idea and that they do not support the move. They also have expelled some members for "anti-party activity" and moved disqualification notice against those who have been inducted in the cabinet.

Other Major Political Developments in Maharashtra

Amid turmoil, which almost feels like Deja vu, other significant developments are taking place in the political circle including meet of Sena legislators and Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule seeking a way ahead through legal courses.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLAs and MPs to Meet at Matoshree

In a move to discuss the party's future course of action and deliberations on key political matters, the Shiv Sena (UBT) Members of Legislative Assembly (MLAs) and Members of Parliament (MPs) are scheduled to convene today at Matoshree, the residence of party chief Uddhav Thackeray. This meeting, set to take place in the afternoon, holds immense significance as it aims to shape the party's strategies and priorities in the current political landscape.

Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule's Legal Consultations

Meanwhile, Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule, are slated to engage in legal consultations today. The exact nature of the consultations remains undisclosed; however, it is speculated that the discussions may pertain to ongoing legal matters or potentially explore legal avenues for political actions in the future. This development has drawn attention and curiosity from political circles across the state.