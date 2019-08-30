First look of Lalbaughcha Raja unveiled, see picture and video

Lalbaughcha Raja is among the most popular pandals in Mumbai and for good reason. The idol is believed to grant wishes to devotees who throng to seek its blessing every year. This year, the pandal will also be sending across a social message to the visitors by way of a plastic crushing machine that is installed at the pandal. This is done with a view to spread awareness about the plastic ban.

The pandal has donated Rs 25 lakh to the Chief Minister’s relief fund in order to help flood victims. This year, Lalbaughcha Raja is going along with a ‘Chandrayaan 2’ theme, putting the spotlight on India’s second mission to the moon.