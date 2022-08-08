First iron girder installed for SATIS project in Thane

Photo: File

The first iron girder having a length of 24 meters and weighing 52 metric tons was installed on Monday for the Station Area Traffic Improvement System (SATIS) Project in Thane East. The work is being done under the Thane Smart City Project.

The work for the SATIS project was started in March 2019 under the guidance of Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) chief Dr Vipin Sharma and so far about 55 per cent of the work has been completed.

Thane Smart City project chief executive officer Sandeep Malvi said, "The installation of the iron girder on Monday is an important step in the progress of the SATIS project. The project is progressing rapidly. The iron girder installation was supervised by the civic body officials, expert consultants and technical supervisors."