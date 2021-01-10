First come, first serve round to be conducted for FYJC admission

After the completion of three general merit rounds and two special rounds for First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission, the state School Education Department will be conducting a first come, first serve (FCFS) merit round. This round will allow students to secure the few vacant seats left in junior colleges.

As of now, there are less than five per cent vacant seats in junior colleges for FYJC admission. Till now, a total of 1,81,823 students have secured admissions for FYJC against over 3.20 lakh vacant seats in 844 junior colleges in Mumbai region. Junior colleges said most of their seats under FYJC Arts and Commerce streams are filled, while few seats are left in Science and HSVC (Vocational) streams.

The state School Education Department announced on the FYJC admission portal, "First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round will be conducted for vacant CAP or quota surrendered seats. Students who are not admitted so far can take admission through any quota or participate in FCFS. The schedule for the FCFS round will be declared shortly."

Also, bifocal admissions will begin again with FCFS round parallelly. A senior officer of the state School Education Department said, "Junior colleges can surrender management, minority and in-house quota seats after January 9. Also, new students can register, fill part-1 of the application form, edit and update their application. The remaining bifocal admissions will begin again with the FCFS round."

Junior colleges said they have less than five per cent vacant seats for FYJC admission. The principal of a Bandra college said, "There are few vacant seats left, approximately below five per cent, because bifocal admissions began later. These vacant seats will be filled via FCFS round."