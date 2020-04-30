Coronavirus in Mumbai: Maximum City conducts its first successful plasma therapy session

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday confirmed that the first plasma therapy has been successfully done at Lilavati Hospital. That makes it the second state after Delhi to do so. The inspiring news came a day after the Union Health Ministry sounded a note of caution, saying that plasma therapy was still in trial stage and could lead to life-threatening complications.

Unfazed, Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope said soon it would be tried at Nair Hospital, and subsequently, extended to other parts of the state.

The FPJ last Friday broke the story that the Centre has given approval to the state government to conduct plasma therapy which is an experimental procedure for COVID 19 patients. In this treatment, plasma, a blood component, from a cured COVID patient is transfused into a critically ill patient.