Fire-related incidents in Mumbai skyrocket during Diwali. Here's how you can celebrate safely

Mumbai: The trend of bursting fire crackers from balconies or on terracea of high rise building has increased in the last few years. Hence, it has been observed that the number of fire cases are increasing in the city during Diwali, said senior fire officials.

On an average, 150 fire cases are reported in the 4 - 5 days of Diwali. To prevent such fire incidents, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) has started an awareness campaign and have also appeal to citizens to celebrate the festival with precautions.

On this auspicious occasion, while celebrating Diwali, firecrackers, decoration of diyas, lamps and electric lighting are used on a large scale by citizens.

But in the midst of excitement, citizens sometimes unknowingly invite fire accidents which often result in tragic incidents.

It has been observed that fire crackers are burst more on the night of Laxmi pooja. The last two years saw the city having low-key celebrations on account of the Covid pandemic. Still, the MFB received 65 calls to put out fires caused by Diwali crackers last year. Nearly 50% of these calls (33) were received on November 4, when Laxmi Pooja was observed.

In 2016, a fire cracker had caused a massive blaze that gutted four floors of a 10-storey commercial complex at Lower Parel. There were no casualties, as the incident took place at night when all offices were shut. The city reported a total of 159 fire-calls during Diwali last year. While in Covid period it was just 15 in 2020, it was 150 in 2019, and 200 in 2018.

Hemant Parab, Chief fire officer, said, "From a recent trend it has been observed that people burst crackers from terrace of their buildings or in their balcony which is dangerous and sometimes causes fire. We advise people to burst crackers with care in an open ground. We have also put our banners for awareness on the prime locations where people will notice and understand."

The banners posted on main roads at Bandra, Kandivali and Borivali say, "Khushiyan Diwali ki, Suraksha Apno ki, Jimmedari Sab ki."

Here are some precautionary measures advised by MFB:

Do’s

* Wear thick cotton clothes, use foot wear, agarbatti and phulbaza should be used while bursting crackers.

* Firecrackers should be kept away from children and should be accompanied by adults while bursting.

* Keep a bucket full of water nearby while lighting firecrackers and in case of burns, immediately pour plenty of clean water on the burned area.

Don'ts

* Firecrackers should not be burst inside the building and on the staircase, in the air near trees, overhead electric wires or tall buildings.

* Avoid using match box or lighters to light firecrackers. Do not place lamps near window curtains.

* Do not burst firecrackers near electric wires, gas pipelines or parking lots. While lighting the building, electrical wiring connections should not be overloaded, loose connections should be avoided.