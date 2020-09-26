Fire in factory at Bhiwandi and Ulhasnagar, zero casualties reported

Thane: A fire broke out in the warehouse of cloth dyeing factory in Bhiwandi. The incident took place during morning hours on Saturday, however no injuries or casualty were reported.

"The cloth factory located in Bhiwandi was noticed with fire leading to smoke in warehouse and factory premises. However, following the alert call it was doused within half an hour by Bhiwandi's fire brigade team," informed fire official from Bhiwandi.

While the another fire had broke into the furniture godown, at VTC road in Ulhasnagar. The incident occurred at late night on Friday. The fire was immediately brought under control, no injury reported, informed official.