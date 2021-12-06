Fire in empty rail coach in Kolhapur; no casualty

A major fire broke out inside an empty railway coach stationed at a yard in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 10 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus yard in Kolhapur, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

It was an empty coach of a passenger train which was brought to the yard for repair work. The blaze spread rapidly due to the seat covers and plywood, Kolhapur's Chief Fire Officer Deepak Gaikwad said.

"After the incident, we rushed three fire fighters, station officers and other staff to the spot. The blaze was brought under control within two hours. We are ascertaining the cause of the fire in the coach," he said.

There was no report of any injury as no passenger was present in the coach, he added.

Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:00 PM IST