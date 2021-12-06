e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in second and final Test in Mumbai to clinch series 1-0India reports 8,306 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hours; active caseload currently stands at 98,416Maharashtra logs 7 new cases, heightens scrutinyDelhi's air quality remains 'very poor' category, AQI at 311
Advertisement

Mumbai

Updated on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:00 PM IST

Fire in empty rail coach in Kolhapur; no casualty

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 10 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus yard in Kolhapur, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.
PTI
Fire in empty rail coach in Kolhapur; no casualty | ANI

Fire in empty rail coach in Kolhapur; no casualty | ANI

Advertisement

A major fire broke out inside an empty railway coach stationed at a yard in Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, an official said.

No one was injured in the incident which took place around 10 pm on Sunday at the Chhatrapati Shahu Maharaj Terminus yard in Kolhapur, located over 350 km from the state capital Mumbai, he said.

It was an empty coach of a passenger train which was brought to the yard for repair work. The blaze spread rapidly due to the seat covers and plywood, Kolhapur's Chief Fire Officer Deepak Gaikwad said.

"After the incident, we rushed three fire fighters, station officers and other staff to the spot. The blaze was brought under control within two hours. We are ascertaining the cause of the fire in the coach," he said.

There was no report of any injury as no passenger was present in the coach, he added.

ALSO READ

Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after sextortionists demand Rs 10 lakh, mobile phone, car Mumbai: Man lodges complaint after sextortionists demand Rs 10 lakh, mobile phone, car

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Monday, December 06, 2021, 01:00 PM IST
Advertisement