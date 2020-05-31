Fire erupts in SoBo highrise; no injuries

Panic unfurled at a high rise in Tardeo after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a flat on the 26th floor of the ground plus 39 storey building. According to the Mumbai Fire Brigade personnel at the spot, a minor fire broke out at around 12.10 pm and was doused off within 20 minutes.

Residents of the 26th floor of Orbit Heights at Nana Chowk in Tardeo were evacuated immediately. However, on arrival, the MFB firemen found that the kitchen and appliances in the flat number 2603 were gutted.

SD Ubale, station officer of Grant Road Fire Brigade, told the Free Press Journal, "We found that the fire was confined to the kitchen and electric appliances. The cause of the fire was overheating of a vessel that was placed on the stove and oil spilled around. We managed to douse off the fire within 30 to 35 minutes, following which cooling operation was carried out."

No one was injured in the incident.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade, the fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, refrigerator, wooden furniture/cabinets and eatables in the kitchen of the said flat. Two fire engines and two jumbo tankers rushed to the spot. "A major accident was averted by our firefighters due to timely intervention and quick response," Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer of MFB said.