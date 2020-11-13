Fire destroys cloth factory unit in Bhiwandi town; no one hurt

A major fire broke out on Friday morning in a cloth factory located at Khoka compound in Bhiwandi. The dousing process that began in morning concluded after four hours. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident, officials said.

Officials in Bhiwandi Nizampur City Municipal Corporation's fire brigade said, "The fire incident was reported at around 6:30 am, on Friday, leading to the spread of dark smoke within the nearby residential areas. As a safety precaution, the locals were shifted to a safer place till the dousing process was carried by the fire brigade team. The fire that broke in the cloth factory, was brought under control after around 4 hours."

As per the official around 50 locals residing close to the factory area were shifted to safer place.

"As it was a major fire, the spread of heavy smoke and the breaking of metal shelters placed on top of the factory, falls within the residential areas. Hence, as a safety precautions the locals and the household gas cylinders were shifted to a safer place to curb any untoward incident," added official.

Three fire engines were deployed to douse the flames, which were brought under control by 11.45 am, following the cooling process. However, the incident led to major damage to the clothes, equipments and machineries used in the factory.

"The cause of the fire is not yet known. Investigation will be carried out accordingly to ascertain the cause of the fire. However, no casualty or injury was reported in this incident," said a fire official.