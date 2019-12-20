Fire brigade's Plan B: Hydraulic dept to help it tap other water sources

Mumbai: Initiating yet another measure to cope with the increasing incidents of fire in the city, the fire department of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, assisted by the hydraulic department, will collaborate to identify old wells and borewells and other water sources, in addition to the 61 water refilling points already provided in each of the 24 civic wards.

As of now, there are 10,843 fire hydrants in the city, of which only 1,353 are in working condition. Of the remaining 9,290, several have disappeared under footpaths due to road repairs. In some situations, when in the midst of fire-fighting operations, tankers run out of water, firefighters are forced to tap into drinking water pipelines.

In emergencies, it is not possible for firemen to go seeking water if their tankers run dry. So, the knowledge of the existence of other hydration sources will come in handy.

“As of now, we have 61 refilling stations in all 24 wards. The details of the locations will soon be available on our website, so that in case of emergencies, firemen can easily locate these. Work on a few more refilling stations is going on, it will be confirmed by the hydraulic department after identifying old wells and borewells in the city. In around 15-20 days, these details can be obtained from the hydraulic department,” said a fire official.