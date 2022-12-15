Fire Brigade swoops on non-compliant businesses

e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFire Brigade swoops on non-compliant businesses

Firefighting system was found not in order at 99 eateries, 40 commercial establishments

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, December 15, 2022, 03:12 AM IST
article-image
Photo Credit: PTI
Mumbai: If you're fond of having outside food then you should be aware. In a recent surprise inspection, the Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) found that the firefighting systems at 99 hotels and restaurants, and 40 commercial establishments were not in order. The MFB has visited a total of 440 hotels and restaurants, and 88 commercial buildings.

The erring owners have been issued notices and warned of legal action if the issue isn't resolved in the stipulated time. Chief Fire Brigade Officer Sanjay Manjrekar said, “Many of the inspected establishments had hindered emergency exits. Also, firefighting equipment like sprinklers and alarms were not working, which is mandatory to save lives. We are giving them 120 days notice to restore the shortcomings. If they fail to do so then legal action will be taken against them. As per the BMC rule, we will snap their water and power lines if they still don't comply.”

Fire Brigade chief has appealed to citizens to keep the firefighting systems of their buildings in check.

On Monday, a blaze broke out at the Kherwadi police station in Bandra and a cop died after suffering 95% burns while trying to douse the fire. The cause of the mishap is still underway.

We are giving them 120 days notice to restore the shortcomings. If they fail to do so then legal action will be taken against them.

Sanjay Manjrekar, Chief Fire Brigade Officer

