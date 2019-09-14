Fire breaks out on skywalk in Mumbai's Cotton Green

Mumbai: A fire broke out on a skywalk outside Cotton Green railway station in Mumbai, Maharashtra, on Saturday morning. Two fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot to control the fire.
No casualties or injuries have been reported in the incident so far. It is yet to be ascertained as to how the fire broke out. More details are awaited.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)