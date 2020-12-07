Fire breaks out in COVID-19 hospital in Ulhasnagar; 20 safely rescued

Thane: Around 20 people were safely rescued from the hospital after a fire broke into COVID-19 hospital on Sunday night. However, no casualties or injuries were reported in the incident.

The incident took place at around 9:30 pm at one of the private hospitals in Shanti Nagar area of Ulhasnagar section 3. The fire led to the spread of smoke on the hospital premises.

"Around 20 people including staff and patients were rushed to safe place, following the alert call to the fire brigade team, who immediately reached and doused the fire. It was found that the fire broke out due to the short circuit in air conditioner unit, leading to huge smoke in the hospital premises," informed a fire official from Ulhasnagar.