Fire breaks out in AC local at Mahalaxmi carshed

A fire broke out in the power coach of an air-conditioned (AC) local train in Mumbai on Thursday night. The incident occurred at 1.40 am at the Mahalaxmi railway carshed. However, no passengers or railway staff suffered any injuries. Railway officials said they have suspended the AC local services for today.

Railway officials said, with the help of fire brigades, the fire was doused in the early hours at 3.10 am. “The control wiring of the shunting desk and the electronic cabinet got burned in the fire. There was no damage in any passenger area,” said a senior railway official.

According to the railway officials, the fire might have been caused due to a short circuit, following which they have ordered an investigation. However, there were no repercussions on local trains services on Friday.

Due to the fire incident, Western Railway (WR) has suspended the AC local services today. Moreover, the rake will be thoroughly checked. If all is fine, then the AC local train services will begin from tomorrow.

“The reason for the fire will be investigated. There will be no repercussions on AC train services,” said Sumit Thakur, chief public relation officer, WR.