Fire breaks out at Raymond office in Thane; no casualty

Thane: The fire broke out at office of Raymond company, during early hours on Wednesday. The fire was brought under control after 5 hours of dousing process carried by Thane's fire brigade team. However, no injury was reported.

"The major fire broke out at around 5:30 am, in the ground plus one storey office of M/s. Raymond company, located near Smt. Sulochanadvei Singhania school, at Pokhran road no.1, in Thane(w). The fire officials following the alert, reached the spot with 3 fire engines, 2 rescue vehicles, 4 water tankers and 2 jumbo water tankers," said fire official from Thane.

The fire was brought under control at around 11:30 am leading to major damage of the office. No casualty or injury was reported in this incident, informed fire official.