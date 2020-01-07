Fire breaks out at godown in Thane's Mumbra, fire engines rushed to spot

Thane: A massive fire broke out at a godown in Mumbra area here on Tuesday morning. Firefighting operations are currently underway. More details are currently awaited.
This comes after five persons were injured after a fire broke out in a building at Kamathipura area in Mumbai's Nagpada on Monday.
Fire engines were rushed to the spot to douse the fire. Those injured were rushed to a nearby hospital.
