Fire breaks out at Eagle Infra in Ulhasnagar

Amid the lockdown, a fire broke out at Eagle Infra India Pvt. Ltd. in Ulhasnagar at 9.45 am on Tuesday. However, no casualties or injuries have been reported as the complex was empty due to the ongoing lockdown, said officials from the Ulhasnagar fire station.

As soon as the fire station got the news, five fire trucks from Ulhasnagar rushed to spot and doused the fire in two hours. According to fire officials, the incident took place at the fourth floor of Eagle Infra India Pvt. Ltd. near Chopada Court in Ulhasnagar on Tuesday morning.

"We received a call at around 9.50 am, after which we formed a team of fire personnel's and rushed to spot along with five fire tenders,” said an officer from the Ulhasnagar fire station.

The company was shut down due to the lockdown and there were several documents, laptops, computers kept in the office that caught fire. The fire was brought under control within two hours. Following which, the cooling operation began, he added.

According to locals the cause of fire could be a short circuit. But the fire officials said the cause of fire is yet to be ascertained.