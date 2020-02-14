Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night. The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, reported news agency ANI.

This comes a day after, a commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought under control after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty were reported.