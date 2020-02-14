Fire breaks out at chemical factory in Navi Mumbai, no casualties reported

A fire broke out at a chemical factory in the Pawane MIDC Industrial area on Thursday night. The fire was later brought under control by six fire tenders that had reached the spot. No casualties were reported in the incident. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, reported news agency ANI.
This comes a day after, a commercial building was partially gutted in a major fire that was brought under control after six hours in suburban Andheri on Thursday, but no casualty were reported.
The fire broke out in the ground-plus four-storey building located in Rolta Technology Park in the Marol area at around 11.30 am. At around 5.30 pm, firefighters brought the blaze under control after nearly six hours of efforts, but cooling operation inside the building was underway till late night.
A total of 12 fire engines, three special equipment, several water tankers, along with 100 fire officers and men were pressed in the service to douse the flames. Dense smoke engulfed the building and its staircases, posing difficulties in the firefighting operation. Glass facade, aluminium cladding, covered roof, encroachment in fire passages, non-ventilation were major issues faced during the firefighting operation.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)