Fire breaks out at chemical company in Dombivli

Thane: Fire breaks into one of the chemical companies in Dombivli MIDC area during afternoon hours, on Sunday. The dousing process is been carried by fire-brigade team of Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC).
"The fire was reported at around 12:30 pm, in Dreamland chemical company, located at MIDC (Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation) phase 2," said an official, from Fire-brigade team of KDMC.
"The dousing process is being carried by the fire officials, yet no casualty or injury has been reported," added KDMC official.
