Fire breaks out at a scrap godown in Bhiwandi

A major fire broke out at a scrap shop in Rajlaxmi compound in Kalher, Bhiwandi on Monday afternoon, said Bhiwandi fire station officials.

Three fire engine were rushed from Thane, Kalyan and Bhiwandi and four water tanker were sent to the spot. No casualties or injuries have been reported, said a fire officer from the Bhiwandi fire station.

Rajesh Pawar, chief officer from Bhiwandi fire station said, "We received a call at around 1.45 pm, after which we rushed to the spot along with the fire tender. The cause of fire is yet to be ascertained. The scrap shop stored yarn related waste material."

Till late last evening when this news was being written, fire had not been brought under control. The fire fighters were working hard to douse the fire.