Fire at Reliance foundation hospital, no casualty

Mumbai: A minor fire broke out at a cafeteria inside Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Grant Road on late Friday night. According to BMC officials, no casualty was reported in the incident.

According to Mumbai Fire Brigade officials, the fire fighters managed to contain and douse off the blaze within a few minutes.

Meanwhile, the spokesperson of Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital said it was a minor fire and all their patients and staff members are safe.

"While it was a minor fire, we are yet to ascertain the cause of fire. Once we know what caused the blaze we will take appropriate action," the spokesperson said.

According chief fire officer of MFB Prabhat Rahangdale, the fire brigade got the call about the fire at around 11.28 pm on Friday.

"As soon as the fire was reported, our team of fire fighters reached there with five fore tankers, three jumbo tankers, a turntable ladder and a breathing apparatus van too was sent to the spot. Many things kept near a chimney of the visitor's kitchen too caught fire in the incident, however fire did not spread any further and was contained within a few minutes," Rahangdale said.