Fire at Goregaon: Level 3 fire breaks out in godown

A fire broke out at a godown in Goregaon's Khadakpada locality near Gokuldham colony in the western suburbs on Tuesday evening.

The incident was reported around 6:50 pm, soon after which seven fire engines and 12 jumbo tankers were pressed into service at the location. The Mumbai Fire Brigade (MFB) had initially categorised the fire as Level 2. However, the flames intensified and MFB later categorised the fire as Level 3.

The MFB officials said that the fire originated inside a scrap godown and soon spread towards the local shanties. Officials also maintained that although there has been no casualty, the fire has caused heavy loss of property.

"The fire was spread within an area of 20,000 square kilometres and multiple huts and shanties got gutted," said an official.

"Apart from the scrap godown, there was also godown filled with timber wood, furniture and plastics, these worked as catalysts and intensified the fire," the official added.

Suhas Wadkar - deputy mayor and senior Shiv Sena leader is the corporator of municipal ward number 40, which covers the Kharakpada-Gokuldham colony area.

Wadkar visited the spot and took the review of the situation.

"The spot where the fire originated is mainly a godown, so not many people were affected, those living in close proximity have been evacuated and are being taken to a safer place," Wadkar told FPJ.

He further mentioned that the fire officials were been able to bring the fire under control around 9:45 pm on Tuesday.