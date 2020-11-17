Fire at Godrej Hill in Kalyan, none hurt

Fire broke into one of the flats at Godrej Hill area in Kalyan on Tuesday due to a short circuit. The fire was brought under control after around two hours. However, no injury was reported.

"The incident took place at around 1:25 pm at one of the flats on the fourth floor of Casuarina Aquarina Co-operative Housing Society at Godrej Hill in Kalyan. The fire broke into the flat due to a short circuit in the air conditioner, which spread within the house and damaged the furniture. However, no one was hurt in this incident, as they escaped safely," said a fire official from Kalyan.

The fire brigade team from Kalyan reached the spot with one fire engine and one water tanker, following the alert call. "The residents from neighbouring flats were too shifted to a safer place during the dousing process. The fire was brought under control at around 3:pm. However, no injury or casualty was reported in this incident," added official.