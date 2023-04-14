 Fire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured

Fire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured

The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.

PTIUpdated: Friday, April 14, 2023, 10:39 AM IST
article-image
Fire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured | Pixabay

A fire broke out at an eatery in Kala Ghoda area of South Mumbai early on Friday, officials said.

The blaze erupted in some scrap material kept at the cafe located on the ground floor of a three-storey building around 3.45 am, they said.

As per initial reports, the fire was reported at Hotel Caffe in Kala Ghoda.

No one injured

Nobody was injured in the fire and it was doused within 15-20 minutes, a civic official said.

The fire was confined to the electric wiring, chimney, furniture and scrap material of the eatery, according to a fire brigade official.

The cause of the fire is being ascertained, he added.

Read Also
Fire Safety Week: Mumbai FD says Form B mandatory for all buildings; warn of action over...
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Navi Mumbai: Preparations for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 in full swing

Navi Mumbai: Preparations for Maharashtra Bhushan Award 2022 in full swing

Navi Mumbai: Free health checkup and medicine distribution camp at Apta on Saturday

Navi Mumbai: Free health checkup and medicine distribution camp at Apta on Saturday

MSC Bank scam case: ED seeks to identify end recipients of proceeds of crime

MSC Bank scam case: ED seeks to identify end recipients of proceeds of crime

Fire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured

Fire at eatery in South Mumbai's Kala Ghoda, nobody injured

No coercion behind Chandrakant Patil's speedy degree: MU

No coercion behind Chandrakant Patil's speedy degree: MU