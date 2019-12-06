FIR filed for duping party workers in Mira Road

Bhayandar: Naya Nagar police has registered a FIR against the leader of a political party on alleged charges of duping 9 workers attached to the local BJP unit (women's wing) in Mira Road of lakhs of rupees, under the pretext of offering them loans and railway jobs under various government schemes for minorities. However, no arrests have been made so far in the case.

According to police, the FIR followed in response to a complaint filed by BJP activists against the accused identified as Laik Musa Shaikh alias Laik Patel, a resident of Vikhroli, who claimed to be the general secretary of the party's minority cell in Mumbai. In their statement to the police, the complainants alleged that they came in contact with the accused during a conclave of the minority cell in Mira Road last year.

The accused fleeced a total of Rs 65.25 lakh from the complainants under the pretext of offering jobs for their kin in the railway department and loans for the needy. Boasting about his influential connections in the political arena, the accused had promised recruitment and to channel the loans through banks and welfare schemes created by the central government under the Maulana Azad Minority Financial Development Corporation.

However, when the accused failed to honour his commitments, they started demanding their money back. When Patel continued to deceive them for several months, the women realised they were duped and registered a complaint with the Naya Nagar police. “A case under section 420 of IPC has been registered against the accused and further investigations were underway in the case,” said an investigating officer.