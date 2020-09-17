FIR against MLC LoP Pravin Darekar for protest outside Mumbai's Sion Hospital

An FIR has been registered against Leader of Opposition in the Maharashtra Legislative Council Pravin Darekar for protesting outside a hospital here over a patient's body being handed over to wrong family, police said on Thursday.

The action was taken against BJP leader Darekar and his supporters for allegedly violating restrictions enforced to curb the spread of COVID-19, they said.

The civic-run Sion Hospital here on Sunday handed over the body of a 28-year-old man to the wrong family following which relatives of the deceased had created ruckus at the medical facility.

After the mix-up, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) suspended two staffers of the hospital's mortuary and launched a probe into the matter.