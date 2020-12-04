Financially troubled man kills daughters and hangs himself in Mumbai

A 45-year-old man died by suicide inside his workshop in Kandivali (W) after allegedly killing two minor daughters on Thursday evening. Police said that the incident was reported by the locals who discovered the dead bodies and alerted the control room. A suicide note has been recovered from the spot, which states that the financial crisis was the reason for this extreme step. Kandivali Police have registered Accidental Death Reports (ADR) in the matter and are investigating further.

According to police, Ajgar Ali Jabbar Ali, 45, a pentographer by profession, had taken two of his daughters, aged five and 11, for a stroll from their Malvani residence in Malad (W) on Thursday evening. Meanwhile, Ali's wife and two other daughters, aged 18 and 22, were sitting at home. When Ali's phone was switched off after an hour, his wife began to worry and asked the neighbours, relatives, to look for her husband.

When one of the relatives went over to Ali's workshop in the Lalji Pada area in Kandivali (W), they saw that Ali had hanged himself and his daughters lay unconscious. Police were alerted, who rushed to the spot and began the probe. "Ali had hanged himself from an iron rod while one of his daughters lay still on the floor while the other was on a chair. They were taken to the hospital, where they were declared dead before arrival," said Vishal Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Zone 11).

Police also found a suicide note where Ali had mentioned that he was taking this extreme step due to the financial issues at home. "We have sent the body for postmortem, which will ascertain the cause of death, but prima facie it seems like Ali killed his daughters before dying by suicide," added DCP Thakur. Meanwhile, an officer said that it is suspected that Ali strangulated both his daughters before hanging himself.

Kandivali Police have primarily registered ADRs in the matter and are awaiting the autopsy reports, which will shed more light on the case. If found guilty, a case of murder will be registered against Ali.