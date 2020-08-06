Finally some good news: How Mumbai rains have led to rise in water levels in seven lakes

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season on Wednesday, which led to slight increase in water stock in seven lakes that supply water to city.
According to a report by Hindustan Times, the water stock in seven lakes reached 37.36% on Wednesday morning, up from 34.95%. The water stock is sufficient to supply water to Mumbai for a little over 100 days. The current water stock is sufficient to supply water to Mumbai for a little over 100 days. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, rainfall added 33,411 million litre (ML) water to the seven lakes, taking the total the water content to 539,307ML on Wednesday.
Meanwhile, the BMC said the Vihar lake, one of the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, overflowed on Wednesday at 10 pm due to incessant rains in its catchment areas since Tuesday.
The lake has water capacity of 26,968 million litres. According to the BMC spokesperson, last year the lake had overflowed on July 31, 2019. Vihar is the second lake after Tulsi which has overflowed. Mumbai gets water from seven dams.
The municipal body of Mumbai on July 31 announced a 20 per cent water cut from August 5 due to average rainfall in catchment areas of the lakes that supply water to the metropolis.
According to a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) release, the water cut is necessary as the lakes have only 34 per cent water storage currently as against 85.68 per cent in July 2019 and 83.30 per cent in July 2018.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted intense rainfall over Mumbai during the next 3 hours. Various parts of Mumbai are suffering from waterlogging due to incessant rainfall.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)