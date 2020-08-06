Finally some good news: How Mumbai rains have led to rise in water levels in seven lakes

Mumbai received the highest rainfall of the season on Wednesday, which led to slight increase in water stock in seven lakes that supply water to city.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the water stock in seven lakes reached 37.36% on Wednesday morning, up from 34.95%. The water stock is sufficient to supply water to Mumbai for a little over 100 days. The current water stock is sufficient to supply water to Mumbai for a little over 100 days. Between Tuesday and Wednesday morning, rainfall added 33,411 million litre (ML) water to the seven lakes, taking the total the water content to 539,307ML on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the BMC said the Vihar lake, one of the reservoirs supplying water to Mumbai, overflowed on Wednesday at 10 pm due to incessant rains in its catchment areas since Tuesday.

The lake has water capacity of 26,968 million litres. According to the BMC spokesperson, last year the lake had overflowed on July 31, 2019. Vihar is the second lake after Tulsi which has overflowed. Mumbai gets water from seven dams.