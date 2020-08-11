Finally, SoBo gets water after 3 days

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Sunday late night successfully laid an alternative water pipeline through Doongerwadi near the iconic Hanging Gardens, restoring water supply to the affected areas in South Mumbai. The team of hydraulic engineers and workers worked day and night and completed the work in record three days.

Malabar Hill, Altamount Road, Peddar Road, Kemps Corner and other areas in South Mumbai had gone dry after 4-5 pipelines passing beneath B G Kher Road (ridge road) were badly damaged following a landslide on Thursday.

According to BMC officials, areas near Babulnath temple, Peddar Road, Carmichael Road, Altamount Road, Cumballa Hill, Tardeo and some parts of Colaba faced water cut for three days. BMC, meanwhile, arranged water tankers in the affected areas free of cost.

The civic officials on Monday said the water supply in many areas have been restored including Peddar Road, NS Patkar Marg, AK Road, Forget Street, Forget Hill Street, Raghoji Road etc on early Monday morning, water supply in remaining affected areas resumed by Monday late evening.

Additional municipal commissioner (Project) P Velrasu said: "Supply restored completely from Monday and the pipeline that has been laid will be kept under observation".

The alternative arrangement, the new pipeline, will be there for at least a year till the damaged pipelines are fully repaired.