Finally! Pune University decides to conduct first semester exams online from April 11

The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has finally decided to conduct the first semester exams of the current academic session online from April 11. A detailed schedule will be declared on March 25, reported Marathi daily Lokmat.

Earlier, the exams were to begin on March 15. However, no schedule or timetable was declared by any departments. Later, the university delayed the exams as they reportedly wanted to change the company conducting the online exam.

According to the report, SPPU’s Board of Examinations (BOE) met today (March 9) and decided to give the responsibility of conducting the exams to the university's own company, SPPU Edutech Foundation. The company had sent a proposal to conduct the exam at the rate of Rs 8 per student, which was accepted by the BOE.

Meanwhile, the exams had made students and affiliated college administrations confused about exam preparations. "The first semester exams are being postponed to April and conducting exams so late will not be right for the academic year. Most of the principals are of the opinion that the first and second semester exams should be held together. Since the decision is delayed, it is impacting student preparations. The colleges are not getting any clear idea about conducting exams. We will discuss this issue on priority in the SPPU management council meeting soon," Prof Sudhakar Jadhav, secretary of state college principals mahasangh and also a member of the SPPU management council told Hindustan Times.