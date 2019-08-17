Finally, Mira-Bhayandar illegal lodges will now face crackdown

Bhayandar: Neither it’s a business hub, nor a tourist destination but still the twin-city of Mira Bhayandar, has earned the tag of notoriety for having a maximum number of lodges in its jurisdiction.

However, in a shocking revelations most of these establishments were running sans the requisite permissions and licenses from the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC).

While most of the establishments have failed to renew mandated nods from various civic departments including fire NOCs, trade and food licenses for the past several years, some are operating from rickety structures.

The matter came to light after Congress corporator raised the issue in the recently held general body meeting of the civic body. In the wake of rising number of complaints in context to immoral and prostitution activities, the general body,

in an attempt to curb the mushrooming illegalities, had unanimously passed a resolution in 2009, restricting the administration from issuing fresh licenses to new establishments.

But local residents and social organisations have alleged that the numbers of lodges and boarding houses are constantly going up.

As per official statistics, there are 86 lodges in the twin-city out of which 47 are located in and around the highway belt of Kashimira.

“We will soon launch a drive to verify documents of all lodges and boardings. Those found to be operating sans official nods will be closed down immediately,” assured civic chief Balaji Khatgaonkar.

Realising the fact that just raids and arrests did not act as deterrents for a section of notorious bar and lodge owners, the Thane (rural) police had struck at the root last year to get rid of the immoral and vulgar menace by teaming up with the MBMC to demolish more than a dozen illegal structures.

However, most of them have been reconstructed and are back to business as usual, making a mockery of the authorities.