Finally, Gautam Navlakha reaches his new abode

Mumbai: A special court on Saturday afternoon issued a release order for shifting rights activist and Bhima-Koregaon accused Gautam Navlakha into house arrest after Supreme Court a day earlier rejected the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) plea that raised objections on safety aspects of Navlakha at the house arrest premises and directed that he shifted within 24 hours. In the evening on Saturday, he reached the premises.

The NIA in its evaluation report of the premises before the special court earlier had pointed out that the premises is a public library and is free for entry for one and all.

CCTV camera is not fixed at the backdoor entry

It had also stated that the CCTV camera is not fixed at the backdoor entry to the premises. The court had then not found it appropriate to shift Navlakha considering the objections of the agency. It had stated that it would wait for directions from the apex court before which the NIA would be submitting its objections.

Following the SC order on Friday, the special court on Saturday directed the Police Commissioner (CP), Navi Mumbai, to make necessary escort arrangements for the shifting. The court also directed the Taloja jail Superintendent to hand over his custody to the escort police accordingly.

Navlakha's shift into house arrest has seen many ups and downs with formalities. First, was the demand draft for the police deployment expenses not being accepted by the Navi Mumbai CP in spite of the apex court's order that he make such payment to the authority.

The issue was soon sorted with the authority accepting it after the special court was informed and issued a notice to the CP.

There was also an issue regarding furnishing a solvency certificate by the person standing surety for Navlakha. This requirement was waived off after a favourable SC order. Soon, the NIA had objected to the premises and its safety situation. This too had to be sorted by the apex court.

