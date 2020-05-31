Final year UG/PG students to be given average marks of previous semesters: CM Uddhav Thackeray

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday said that the Final Year students of Under Graduate (UG) and Post Graduate (PG) courses will be given average marks of previous semesters and the examinations will not be conducted on a mandatory basis.

The Chief Minister said that the Vice-Chancellors of various universities are of the view that the exams should not be conducted immediately due to coronavirus pandemic. "They are concerned about the safety of students," he said.

Uddhav added that those students who are not satisfied and want to increase their score, they can appear for an optional exam, possibly in October.