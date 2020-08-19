Final Year Exams: Students wait as SC to give a verdict soon

The next few days will go in anticipation, claim students as the Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday conducted the final hearing on the pleas seeking cancellation of final term examination in view of Covid-19 situation and stated that a judgement will be passed soon. Though students are expecting a decision favouring cancellation of final exams, higher education teachers asked students to simultaneously continue studying and to prepare for the exams.

On Tuesday, the apex court heard the final year exams matter and directed counsels to submit their final written arguments within the next three days. The final judgement will be passed thereafter. Sources who represented petitions filed by students in the hearing stated the Supreme Court heard the matter in detail from all counsels and concluded the arguments.

We really do not know what to expect as the next few days will go in anticipation, said Ravindran Shetty, a final year literature student. Shetty said, "We are just relieved the apex court heard the matter and gave an opportunity for students to place their side. We have been waiting anxiously for a decision regarding our exams since the last four months. We cannot rest in peace till a final verdict is given."

Students have to be patient and wait, said Siddharth Ingle, founder president of Maharashtra Students Union (MASU). Ingle said, "There are chances that states will be given autonomy as they have power under the Disaster Management Act, 2005 to defer final examination till situation normalises in contradiction to the University Grants Commission (UGC) guidelines. Also, the Covid-19 outbreak situation is different in each state. Students need to be patient and wait for the final judgement."

On the other hand, higher education professors and teachers highlighted that students should prepare for exams simultaneously while fighting the battle and waiting for a verdict. Kalavanti Deshmukh, a senior teacher, said, "While students are waiting for a decision, they should start preparing for final exams to be on the safe side." While, Danish Roy, another professor said, "Preparing for exams will help students in their academic careers irrespective whether a decision is taken in their favour or against."