Final Year Examination: Don’t waste time cheating, Mumbai University colleges warn students

Do not waste time cheating, copying or searching for answers on the internet because the duration of the examination is only 60 minutes, colleges under University of Mumbai (MU) have directed. All students appearing for final year theory examination to be conducted online starting from October 1 are warned not to indulge in any such acts.

The order of the multiple-choice questions (MCQ) is not going to be the same, said Ashok Wadia, principal of Jai Hind College, Churchgate. Wadia said, "Each student will have an examination paper with a different order of MCQ questions. We are setting question papers in such a way that the order of the questions will be changed so that students do not have the same paper."

"Students should not waste time calling their friends or browsing for answers on the internet. Even if they try, they will waste time in this process. The examination is for a short duration of 60 minutes. By the time they search for a particular answer on the internet, they will waste five to six minutes and might not have sufficient time to complete the rest of the examination paper," Wadia added.

Students should focus on the mock tests and sample questions instead of thinking of ways to cheat, a senior professor of St Xavier's College, Fort, said. The professor said, "MCQs can be tricky for subjects that do not have a definite answer. In such cases, copying or cheating will only confuse them more. Rather, students should focus on the basic concepts so that they can select the correct and ideal answer from the options."

Many colleges are developing softwares to check the identity of the students before they log in, keep a track of them when they appear for the examination, block other sites and restrict opening of new tabs and windows on the internet during the examination.

The theory examination will be of one hour duration for maximum 50 marks with 25 to 40 MCQ per subject. The final year theory examinations will be conducted online between October 1 to 17, 2020. Students can appear from home using their smartphone, laptop or computer.