Final chance for students to secure admission to FYJC via FCFS round 2

Following a six-month long process, the First Year Junior College (FYJC) online admission process has been further extended till February 14 with a second First Come, First Serve (FCFS) round. While admissions are still going on, junior colleges have started the academic year by conducting regular online lectures to avoid any delay.

On Friday, the directorate of education (secondary and higher secondary) Maharashtra state declared the further FYJC online admission schedule for FCFS round 2. According to the schedule, students who are not admitted in any junior college till now, who have cancelled or rejected their admission can apply for admissions under FCFS round 2.

Also, students who have passed the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) board supplementary December 2020 exam can apply for seats. Students can participate and apply for allotment through FCFS from 10 am on February 8 to 11.55 pm on February 12 by clicking on the “participate in FCFS” tab for allotment in the student’s login section on the portal https://11thadmission.org.in.

After being allotted seats, students can confirm their admission in the respective junior college till 6 pm on February 13. The overall vacancy of seats in junior colleges and final reports will be published on the portal on February 14.

Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, "This round is the last chance for students to secure admissions for Class 11 for the academic year 2020-21. Students should rethink before cancelling admissions in this round. In order to help students to check vacancy of seats in junior colleges, a real-time vacancy will be available under "Current vacancy" on the portal."

More than 40K students yet to get admission

Over 40,000 students have not been admitted to FYJC in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) till now, as per the data given by the state school education department. After conduct of a total of six admission rounds- three general merit rounds, two special and one FCFS round, over 1.02 lakh seats in 843 junior colleges in the MMR are still lying vacant. Sandeep Sangave, deputy director of education, Mumbai region, said, "Some students have withdrawn their admission after being allotted seats in far off junior colleges. While, some students have cancelled their admission in order to opt for a different college."