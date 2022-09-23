Fill potholes within a week, PMC chief directs officials

Panvel Municipal Corporation |

After complaint and grievance from locals of Panvel area regarding the damaged roads since last one month, the Panvel Mumbai Corporation (PMC) has now wake up to solve the issue. The PMC chief Ganesh Deshmukh has directed the department to fill the potholes after a review meeting held here on Friday.

During the meeting, the civic chief Deshmukh also discussed various issues such as the transfer of plots from CIDCO, construction of houses under Prime Minister Awas Yojana, sending property tax bills and development of joints across the city.

