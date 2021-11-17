File FIR against Vir Das over comments at US show: Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta to Delhi cops

Mumbai BJP secretary Vivekanand Gupta has written an email to the Delhi police seeking registration of an FIR against actor and comedian Vir Das over his controversial comments during a show in the US.

Gupta, who sent the email on Tuesday, said certain comments of Das during his monologue "I come from two Indias", have hurt the feelings of nationalists.

"Das, during a programme at the John F Kennedy Centre, USA, has used words and statements which have hurt the feelings of all nationalists. His utterances against women of our country - we worship women during the day and gang-rape them during the night - is totally unacceptable and mischievous," he said.

The stand-up comic has tried to portray a "false" picture of the country, Gupta said.

"Such utterances about women of our country by Vir Das in a foreign country are prejudicial to national integration," the BJP leader said.

"I request you to register an FIR against Vir Das under sections 153-B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national-integration), 295-A (malicious act outraging religious feelings), 505 (statements conducing to public mischief) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and take necessary steps," Gupta wrote in the email.

Das, who is currently in the US, on Monday uploaded a video on YouTube. The six-minute video titled "I come from two Indias" is part of his recent performance at the John F Kennedy Centre in Washington DC.

The well-known artiste, who has also dabbled in cinema, touched on various topics in the clip, including the farm protests, the battle against COVID-19, the duality in response to women, particularly rape, and the crackdown on comedians.

A day later, he issued a statement clarifying that his comments weren't intended to insult the country.

A section on Twitter posted clips and pictures from his monologue, many picking on what he said about crime against women.

"Please do not be fooled by edited snippets. People cheer for India with hope, not hate. People clap for India with respect, not malice. You cannot sell tickets, earn applause, or represent a great people with negativity, only with pride. I take pride in my country, and I carry that pride across the world," Das said.

Published on: Wednesday, November 17, 2021, 06:10 PM IST