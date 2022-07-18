File affidavit detailing plan for implementing fire safety regulations: HC to Maharashtra govt

Bombay HC | Photo: Representative Image

The Bombay High Court has asked the Maharashtra government to file its reply by July 25 on a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by advocate Abha Singh seeking enforcement of fire safety in buildings vulnerable to man-made disasters.

A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice MS Karnik asked for an affidavit informing “what is being planned by state” on its last order.

The government pleader sought four-months time for the entire work to be implemented. However, CJ Datta said, “There should have been an affidavit filed showing what all was going to be done.”

Aditya Pratap, the advocate for Singh, argued that there should be transparency in the entire process since fire safety norms are never implemented due to the influence of the builders.

The court even noted that the government had “very conveniently” omitted the date of the opinion of the Director of Town Planning in its last affidavit.

The draft regulations for fire safety had come into existence after the 26/11 terror attacks in the city in 2008. These regulations were issued in February 2009 seeking objections and suggestions from the public.

