Fighting on beaches: BMC Mayor Kishori Pednekar evokes Churchill's Darkest Hour to inspect preparations for Cyclone Nisarga

But even as the cyclone made landfall, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar took to Twitter sharing a video of herself inspecting the cyclone preparations. In the video, the Mayor can be seen talking to a gathered group of officials even as rain falls.

"Mumbai Mayor Kishor Pednekar inspected the preparations made by Mumbai Municipal Corporation against the backdrop of the cyclone. The mayor has appealed to people to follow the instructions given by the administration," read the tweet.

Commending Pednekar's work, Maharashtra's Cabinet Minister of Tourism and Environment, Aaditya Thackeray too shared the post.

"Mumbai mayor on the frontlines with our officers as the storm landfall process on Maharashtra coast begins," he wrote.