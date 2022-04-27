FIFA U-17 Women's WC India 2022 'Kick Off The Dream' carnival hosted in Navi Mumbai

The Local Organizing Committee (LOC) unveiled the 'Kick of the Dream Carnival' event for the FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India-2022 on Monday, April 25, 2022, at the NMMC’s Yashwantrao Chavan Grounds in Navi Mumbai. More than 650 school children from the Navi Mumbai area participated in various activities on the occasion.

The football carnival featured a host of football-themed fun-filled games, activities and challenges all centred around the idea of football for all. The children participated in different activities with great enthusiasm. Header Challenge, A Football Style Dart Board Challenge, Free Kick Challenge were the highlights. Also, during this time, the children showed off their creativity and artistic talents with the help of brushes and paints.

The Kick of the Dream Carnival aims to showcase the talents of the children by involving them in football-based activities. By participating in these activities, children had fun and learned team performance and leadership skills. However, the main goal is that these children should experience the joy that millions of people around the world are enjoying through this beautiful game.

On the occasion of this carnival, Deputy Commissioner of Sports Shri. Manoj Kumar Mahale, Deputy Commissioner of Education Shri. Jaideep Pawar with LOC, FIFA Under-17 Women's World Cup India Project Director Shri. Nandini Arora and Shri. Ankush Arora was a special guest.

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

FPJ photo

Published on: Wednesday, April 27, 2022, 11:43 AM IST