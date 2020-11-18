Fewer tests in Mumbai, less than 1,000 new cases

For the fourth consecutive day, Mumbai has witnessed less than 1,000 cases, with 541 new infections and 14 Covid-19 fatalities, pushing its tally to 2,70,654 with 10,596 deaths . Health experts attributed this drop to the reduction in the number of covid-19 testings by almost 50 per cent in the city, raising concerns about cases going undetected or picked up late in the infection.

Maharashtra too has witnessed a drop in daily cases, 2,840 with and 68 covid-19 deaths on Tuesday, increasing the total number of cases to 17,52,509, with 46,102 deaths till now.

Civic officials said the average number of testing conducted last week has dropped to 10,000 compared to 13,000-14,000 tests being performed in November. “It started to drop since the Diwali week started. It will be worrying if people have symptoms but are not coming forward to get tested,” said the officer, adding that ward officials have been given targets to increase the testing numbers. The city’s daily positivity rate has dropped to 8% now.

Moreover at the state level too, tests have dropped in the range of 45,000-50,000 per day from a high of nearly 90,000 tests in September and early October.

Dr Pradeep Awate, state’s surveillance officer, said that while most districts are recording a positivity rate of less than 10%, there are a handful in which it continues to be higher than 15%. A positivity rate which is that high means that the disease load is still high in the community.