Fewer tests, fewer cases: Mumbai reports 2,662 COVID-19 cases, lowest single-day count since March 30

With the addition of 2,662 new COVID-19 caseson May 3, the city's infection tally rose to 6,58,866. It is the lowest single-day count reported in the last four weeks.
Mumbai reported 78 deaths due to coronavirus on Monday which pushed its fatality count to 13,498, the data released by the civic body said.
In the city, there were only 23,542 tests conducted, as compared to 37,607 on May 1. On May 2, the testing count dipped to 28,636 similar to that of April 26 when 28,328 samples were collected.
Between April 26 till May 3, the test counting rate ranged mostly between 30,000 to 45,000. However, May 3 reported the lowest count rate.
But the number of deaths has been on the rise in the city over the last few days and Saturday's toll is the highest since June 30 last year, when it had recorded 93 fatalities.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra too saw a dip in cases on Monday with around 48,000 cases. The state recorded 48,621 new cases, taking the number of active cases to 6,56,870. Besides, 567 COVID-19 fatalities were registered in the day, taking the death toll to 70,851.
59,500 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 40,41,158. The recovery rate in the state stands at 84.7%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.49%.
