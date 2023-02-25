e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiFEMA Proceedings: ED attaches ₹ 305-cr worth assets of Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas

FEMA Proceedings: ED attaches ₹ 305-cr worth assets of Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas

The FEMA proceeding stems from the allegation that a huge amount of cash was transferred from India to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, through illegal hawala channels, which was subsequently invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai, ED officials claimed.

Abhishek SharanUpdated: Saturday, February 25, 2023, 08:27 AM IST
article-image
FEMA Proceedings: ED attaches ₹ 305-cr worth assets of Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas | Image: Joyalukkas (Representative)
Follow us on

The Enforcement Directorate has attached assets worth Rs 305.84 crore belonging to the Kerala-based jewellery group, Joyalukkas, in a FEMA proceeding linked to alleged violations pertaining to the transfer of cash abroad.

The FEMA proceeding stems from the allegation that a huge amount of cash was transferred from India to Dubai, the United Arab Emirates, through illegal hawala channels, which was subsequently invested in Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai, ED officials claimed.

The Joyalukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai, is an allegedly 100 per cent-owned firm of Joy Alukkas Varghese, the chairman of the Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd, ED sources said. The jewellery group has its presence across India, including in Mumbai.

Read Also
ED: FEMA authority approves order of seizure of Rs 5551.27 crore against Chinese mobile company...
article-image

The attached assets include includes immovable properties worth Rs 81 crore

According to ED sources, the attached assets included 33 immovable properties estimated to be worth around Rs 81.54 crore, which consist of land plots and a residential building at Shobha City, Thrissur, Kerala, three bank accounts (having a value of Rs 91.22 lakh), three fixed deposits having the combined value of Rs 5.58 crore and the shares of Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd, valued at Rs 217.81 crore.

Read Also
ED slaps Rs 61.72 cr FEMA penalty against Amnesty India, ex-CEO Aakar Patel
article-image

ED conducted searches on February 22

The agency had earlier conducted searches on February 22 this year at five premises of the Joy Alukkas group, including the office of Joy Alukkas India Pvt Ltd and the residential premises of the director of the company, according to the ED.

“The evidence gathered during the search operations, from their official documents, mails and staff, clearly proved the active involvement of Mr Joy Alukkas in hawala transactions,” the ED alleged.

The alleged “funds were subsequently invested in Joy Alukkas Jewellery LLC, Dubai, which is a 100% owned company of Joy Alukkas Verghese, thus making him the beneficial owner of illegally- transferred money and thus liable for action under Section 37A of FEMA, 1999,” an ED official claimed.

Read Also
ED slaps Rs 10,600-cr FEMA contravention notice against Flipkart
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

FEMA Proceedings: ED attaches ₹ 305-cr worth assets of Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas

FEMA Proceedings: ED attaches ₹ 305-cr worth assets of Kerala-based jewellery group Joyalukkas

Mumbai: Hot weather unleashes a storm of ailments in city

Mumbai: Hot weather unleashes a storm of ailments in city

Mumbai: Buffalo milk prices to rise by ₹ 5 from March 1

Mumbai: Buffalo milk prices to rise by ₹ 5 from March 1

FPJ Special: Spicy pani puri trail and arduous chase for conman leads Mumbai police in WB village

FPJ Special: Spicy pani puri trail and arduous chase for conman leads Mumbai police in WB village

Mumbai: CNG buses to be rechecked after fire incidents

Mumbai: CNG buses to be rechecked after fire incidents