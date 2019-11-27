Fell for Pawar Play? BJP wonders if Ajit Pawar was a Trojan Horse

Ajit Pawar, in an early morning 'jhappi' with his cousin Supriya Sule at the Maharashtra Legislature on Wednesday, furnished due optics that the "estranged" NCP leader is back in the fold. Later in the day, he attended the NCP legislative party meeting and addressed the MLAs, saying that he never left the party. Sources say that he is being tipped as the party floor leader in due course.

But his abrupt change in course has led to eyebrows being raised and senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader Eknath Khadse questioning former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis over his decision to in align with the allegedly tainted Pawar junior. The question doing rounds within the BJP now is whether Ajit Pawar's "defection" was meant to lure the BJP in forming the government, before he jumped the ship midway.

While the BJP has been caught unaware of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar's moves and that the fact that the junior Pawar had succumbed to pressure so soon has caused doubts in many BJP leaders, said an insider.