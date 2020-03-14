Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association's Viren Shah writes to CM Uddhav Thackeray, asks for 'relief' in GST

Federation of Retail Traders Welfare Association's President Viren Shah on Saturday wrote to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray asking him to grant relaxation on Goods and Service Tax (GST) for the accounting year of 2020-21 due to the coronavirus outbreak.
In his letter, Shah wrote, "As you are aware that due to caronavirus spread across the world has created a vacuum in the business and situation is quite alarming at every level of business."
He requested the CM to look into the situation as business is down by more then 80%. "We humbly request to kindly look into the situation as business is down by more then 80% and rightfully government have issued precautionary measures along with guidelines and restricted free movement of people and asked them to remain at home unless it’s emergency," he added.
Looking at the business across the globe coming to standstill, he further added, "We are sure government this year can look into giving GST relaxation for 2020/21 accounting year. We are sure Maharashtra Government is going to take positive steps to save traders across Maharashtra."
Meanwhile, 26 patients have been found to be tested positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra so far, 10 patients have been found in Pune, Mumbai 5, Raigad 1, Kalyan 1, Ahmednagar 1, Nagpur 4, Thane 1, Yavatmal 2 and Kalyan 1.
In India, 84 people have been tested positve and 2 have died due to coronavirus. However, 5,617 people have died worldwide so far and 150,084 patients have tested positive.
