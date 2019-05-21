Fearing EVM tampering in Mumbai, Congress leader Milind Deora urges poll body to increase security at counting centres

Mumbai: Two days before the scheduled counting of votes for the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections, Mumbai Congress president Milind Deora has written a letter to Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer expressing possibility of “tampering of EVMs” stored in various centres in the city.

Deora, who is contesting from Mumbai South seat, alleged that he had received “very shocking” feedback about such possibility. He alleged that some people as well as vehicles were found moving around these centres in a suspicious manner. All six constituencies in Mumbai had gone to polls on April 29.

“Our Congress workers who are constantly looking after these centres from outside have informed us about suspicious movements of few persons and /or vehicles around these centres,” Deora stated. Such instances create serious doubts and fear about the safety and security of the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs).

Deora requested the Chief Electoral Officer to increase vigilance and security at these counting centres to prevent tampering of EVM units in any manner. He also requested that volunteers of Congress be allowed to remain outside these centres for “safeguarding” the EVMs, along with security officials already deployed there. Deora also demanded that passwords of CCTV cameras installed at these centres be provided to Congress party so that it can monitor movements at these centres round the clock.