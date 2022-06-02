e-Paper Get App

Fear of 4th COVID-19 wave looming over Maharashtra: 1,045 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 4,559

Out of 8,09,77,908 laboratory samples 78,89,212 have been tested positive (09.74%) for COVID-19 until today

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, June 02, 2022, 07:28 PM IST
Fear of 4th COVID-19 wave looming over Maharashtra: 1,045 new infections recorded, active cases jump to 4,559 | File Photo

Maharashtra on Thursday, June 2 recorded 1,045 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the number of active cases to 4,559. Besides, 1 COVID-19 death was reported in the day, taking the tally to 1,47,861.

517 patients were discharged in the day, taking the tally to 77,36,792. The recovery rate in the state is 98.07%. The case fatality rate in the state is 1.87%.

The Mumbai circle--which consists of MCGM, Thane, TMC, Navi Mumbai, KDMC, Ulhasnagar MC, Bhivandi Nijampur MC, Mira Bhayandar MC, Palghar, Vasai Virar MC, Raigad, Panvel MC--recorded 920 new cases.

The Nashik circle--which consists of Nashik, Nashik MC, Malegaon MC, Ahmednagar, Ahmednagar MC, Dhule, Dhule MC, Jalgaon, Jalgaon MC, Nandurbar--reported 7 fresh COVID-19 cases.

The Pune circle--which includes Pune, PMC, PCMC, Solapur, Solapur MC, Satara--recorded 86 new cases.

The Kolhapur circle--which includes Kolhapur, Kolhapur MC, Sangli, Sangli MC, Sindhudurg, Ratnagiri-- reported 8 new cases.

The Aurangabad circle--which consists of Aurangabad, Aurangabad MC, Jalna, Hingoli, Parbhani, Parbhani MC-- reported 2 fresh cases.

The Latur circle--which consists of Latur, Latur MC, Osmanabad, Beed, Nanded, Nanded MC--recorded 1 fresh case.

The Akola circle--which includes Akola, Akola MC, Amaravati, Amaravati MC, Yawatmal, Buldhana, Washim-- recorded 6 fresh cases.

Nagpur circle--which includes Nagpur, Nagpur MC, Wardha, Bhandara, Gondia, Chandrapur, Chandrapur MC, Gadchiroli --reported 15 fresh cases.

