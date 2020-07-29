FDA seeks Task Force views on exact Remdesivir vial use

Concerned over the complaints of black marketing of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab injections to treat Covid-19 patients, Maharashtra Minister of Food and Drug Administration Dr Rajendra Shingane has written a letter to the Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray with a plea to seek guidance from the Task Force on the when and how many injections to be given to positive patients.

Dr Shingane told FPJ,’’ During my recent visits to chemists and after speaking to doctors, it was revealed that on the very first day after the patient was detected positive he was handed with the prescription of these two vials. In some cases the number of quantities of these injections was large. Excess use may have adverse impact on liver and therefore urged CM to get Task Force’s opinion in this regard.’’ He admitted that as the doctors in most of the cases were recommending these two vials there has been higher demand against the availability.

‘’In some cases it was revealed that the doctors have prescribed Remdesivir and Tocilizumab even before the Covid-19 report is received or immediately after the patient is detected positive. It seems there is an utter confusion over recommending both these injections at a time. Therefore, I have requested the Chief Minister to seek guidance from the Task Force on when these vials can be recommended and under what conditions they should be used. Further, the Task Force can also guide on how many days and how much these injections need to be used for treatment,’’ said Dr Shingane.

Dr Shingane said the Task Force’s opinion is necessary to avoid excess use of these two vials.

Dr Shingane’s move comes after the government received reports about sale of these vials on Xerox copies of prescriptions. The government has now made mandatory the original doctor’s prescription and Aadhar card for purchase of these two vials. Besides, the patient’s Covid 19 test report and their contact numbers are mandatory for purchase of Remdesivir and Tocilizumab.